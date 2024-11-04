Neos Airlines re-establishes direct Milan-Lagos flights, strengthening Nigeria-Italy ties

On 30 October, Neos Airlines resumed direct flights between Milan, Italy, and Lagos, Nigeria, marking the first such service since Alitalia ceased operations on the route years ago. The inaugural flight NO3396, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered EI-RZB, took off from Milan Malpensa and arrived at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport, greeted by dignitaries from both nations.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, highlighted the positive economic impact, including job creation and enhanced trade opportunities between Nigeria and Italy. This direct connection is expected to streamline travel for business and trade, further integrating Nigeria with European markets and contributing to Nigeria’s GDP.