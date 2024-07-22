National Airlines selects four Boeing 777 Freighters to expand global fleet

National Airlines has committed to ordering its first four Boeing 777 Freighters to enhance its global cargo operations. The 777 Freighter, known for its unmatched payload capacity and long range, will help National Airlines expand its market share and meet growing global air cargo demand.

This order marks a significant step in National Airlines’ fleet growth plan and its first direct purchase from Boeing. The 777 Freighter can carry 107 tonnes of cargo over 9,200 km, providing efficient, nonstop service with superior operating economics. These new freighters will integrate seamlessly with National Airlines’ current fleet of nine 747-400 freighters, offering streamlined logistics and cost savings.

Boeing has delivered over 270 777 Freighters, maintaining its position as the leading provider of dedicated freighter capacity worldwide.