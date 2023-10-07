MSC Air Cargo inaugurates direct weekly flight linking Milan Malpensa to Tokyo Narita

MSC Air Cargo, the air cargo division of the MSC Group, has launched its first Italian flight departing from Milan Malpensa Airport to Tokyo, Japan. This weekly service will operate every Friday, offering an efficient route for exporting high-value Italian products, including luxury fashion and accessories, to Far East markets.

The Boeing 777-200 Freighter (registered N708GT) has a maximum payload capacity of up to 100 tonnes and aims to expedite the delivery of goods. This weekly route to Narita starts in Chicago, US, and Liege, Belgium as 5Y8064 before stopping in Malpensa and continuing to Narita as 5Y8067. It is operated by Atlas Air on behalf of MSC Air Cargo.

Jannie Davel, Senior Vice President of MSC Air Cargo, emphasised the company’s commitment to enhancing air transport solutions for various products, from pharmaceuticals to automotive items.

The presentation of this new connection took place in collaboration with SEA, the operator of Milan’s airport system, and garnered the attendance of over 35 local businesses and airport authorities, highlighting the potential for significant development at Malpensa.