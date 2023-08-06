Russian missiles hit Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich

Russian missiles struck the facilities of Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, a company deemed of strategic importance, following a Ukrainian drone’s attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attack in his address, noting the significance of Motor Sich. The Ukrainian government had gained control of the company, which produces engines for aircraft, in November 2022 as part of their war effort.

The region housing the company’s headquarters, Zaporijjia, is partly occupied by Russian forces. It remains uncertain whether the missile strikes directly hit the Motor Sich headquarters, but the attack caused a fire in the vicinity.

The Khmelnytsky region in western Ukraine, far from the front lines, is repeatedly targeted by Russian strikes and is home to a significant Ukrainian military airfield.