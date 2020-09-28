Moscow Domodedovo Airport welcomed 2.3 million passengers in August and sets a domestic record

Domestic passenger traffic at Domodedovo amounted to 2.1 million passengers, a record-setting number and an 18% year-on-year increase. Simferopol, Sochi, Anapa, Saint Petersburg, Kaliningrad were the most popular destinations. The airport served 933 thousand travellers on these routes, a 42% percent year-over-year rise.

180 thousand international passengers went through the gates at Moscow Domodedovo Airport in August. Turkey was a key growth driver, attracting 125 thousand DME travellers and reaching its pre-crisis levels.