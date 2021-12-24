More than 2,000 Christmas Eve flights cancelled globally, partly due to the surge of coronavirus cases

More than 2,000 Christmas Eve flights were cancelled globally, partly due to the surge of coronavirus cases, including among airline workers, reports The New York Times.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that it had cancelled about 90 flights for Friday after exhausting “all options and resources,” including rerouting and substituting planes and crews to cover scheduled flights.

United Airlines cancelled at least 150 flights scheduled to leave dozens of airports on Friday — along with 44 more that were supposed to take off on Saturday.

American Airlines cancelled just six flights across the country.

Alaska Airlines scrapped a further 17 flights after some employees “may have been exposed to the virus“, AFP news agency reports.

In Australia, too, thousands of journeys were affected on Friday with more than 100 domestic flights from Sydney and Melbourne to other cities cancelled, especially on Jetstar and Virgin Australia. In Europe, we reported earlier how Lufthansa and SAS were compelled to also cancel flights due to the shortage of available crews.