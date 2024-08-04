More airlines are cancelling flights to Israel

European airlines are increasingly cancelling flights to and from Israel due to concerns over a potential conflict with Hezbollah and possible Iranian retaliation following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. While major U.S. airlines like Delta and United had already announced cancellations, the trend extended over the weekend with more European airlines following suit.

Despite the cancellations, most Israeli airlines are operating normally, with exceptions like Arkia and Israir, which have cancelled flights on leased aircraft but continue operations with their own planes. El Al, an Israeli airline, is increasing flights from Athens and Larnaca to assist travellers affected by the cancellations.

Some European airlines, such as BlueBird Airways, Air France, and Ryanair, continue their services to Israel, while FlyDubai maintains most flights, except for a few night ones.

Here is a list of airlines and their specific cancellations as of Sunday:

Aegean Airlines: until August 6

airBaltic: until August 4

Air Europa: August 4-7

Air India: until August 8

Austrian Airlines: until August 9

Brussels Airlines: until August 9

Croatia Airlines: until August 4

Delta Air Lines: until August 6

Eurowings: until August 9

Iberia Express: flights to Madrid cancelled on Sunday and Monday

ITA Airways: until August 6

KLM: until October 26

LOT Polish Airlines: indefinitely

Lufthansa: until August 9

Swiss International: until August 9

United Airlines: until further notice

Vueling: through August 4

Wizz Air: until August 4

Anticipating further announcements from other European airlines, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a questionnaire to Israelis abroad, seeking details on their locations and experiences with cancellations to aid in planning return flights.