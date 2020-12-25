Launch of a new airline mulled as Montenegro Airlines shuts down

Montenegro Airlines will be shut down soon as the airline can’t be saved, Minister of Capital Investments Mladen Bojanic announced yesterday at a press conference. He will dismiss the entire board of directors and promised the establishment of a new airline.

Competition-wise, it would be illegal to financially save the airline. We called upon investors, talked to European consultants on state aid but we don’t have sufficient time to come to a solution,” he added.

Since 2016, staff didn’t pay social taxes, were paid late and the airline will have costed the state (and its citizens) around € 50 million.

Montenegro Airlines flights will thus be suspended in the near future. But a new airline will be started as soon as possible. A time-frame for the new airline is set for the second quarter of 2022.

