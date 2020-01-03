Turkish airline MNG Jet files a complaint for illegal use of its aircraft in the escape of former Renault boss Carlos Ghosn from Japan

Private Turkish airline MNG Jet announced on Friday that it had filed a complaint for “illegal use” of its jet rental services during the incredible flight of former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon.

“In December 2019, MNG Jet leased two separate private jets to two different customers: a private jet from Dubai to Osaka and Osaka in Istanbul, and another private jet from Istanbul to Beirut,” the company said in a statement posted on its website. “The two contracts did not appear to be related to each other. Mr Ghosn’s name does not appear in the official documents of any of the flights.”

“After learning from the media that the rental benefited Mr Ghosn and not the officially declared passengers, MNG Jet launched an internal investigation and filed a criminal complaint in Turkey on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, to prosecute the people involved“, adds MNG Jet.

“An employee of the company, who is the subject of an investigation by the authorities, admitted having falsified the registers and confirmed that he acted individually, without the knowledge or without the authorisation of the management of MNG Jet“, MNG added.

Four days after the announcement of his presence in Lebanon, the mystery still hangs over the details of the incredible escape of Carlos Ghosn from Japan where he was under house arrest and where he was arrested in November 2018 on charges of financial embezzlement when he was CEO of Nissan.

Thursday, seven people including four pilots were arrested as part of the investigation into the stopover that the ex-boss made in Istanbul, aboard a private jet. Two of the ground staff at the airport through which he transited as well as a cargo service employee are also among those arrested.

The statement of MNG Jet

3 January 2020

MNG Jet filed a criminal complaint concerning the illegal use of its jet charter services in relation to Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan

On Wednesday 1 January 2020, MNG Jet filed a criminal complaint concerning the illegal use of its jet charter services in relation to Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan.

In December 2019, MNG Jet leased two separate private jets to two different clients: one private jet from Dubai to Osaka and Osaka to Istanbul, and another private jet from Istanbul to Beirut. The two leases were seemingly not connected to each other. The name of Mr Ghosn did not appear in the official documentation of any of the flights. The jets did not belong to but were operated by MNG Jet.

After having learnt through the media that the leasing was benefitting Mr. Ghosn and not the officially declared passengers, MNG Jet launched an internal inquiry and filed a criminal complaint in Turkey on Wednesday 1 January 2020 to prosecute those who were involved.

One employee of the company, who is under investigation by the authorities, has admitted having falsified the records. He confirmed that he acted in his individual capacity, without the knowledge or the authorisation of the management of MNG Jet.

MNG Jet is pro-actively cooperating with the authorities and hopes that the people who illegally used and/or facilitated the use of the services of the company will be duly prosecuted.

MNG Jet is an international company offering solutions in business jet maintenance, operation and charter services. Headquartered in Turkey, it operates globally according to best international standards.

Can ŞAŞMAZ

General Manager

MNG Jet