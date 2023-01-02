Stray bullets damage two Middle East Airlines Airbus A321’s

Stray bullets have damaged two Middle East Airlines (MEA) Airbus A321’s during New Year celebrations. A reoccurring incident at MEA as two years ago, four aircraft got damaged. Back in November, a stray bullet damaged a MEA aircraft on approach to Beirut Airport

According to local news agency Akhbar Al Yawm, the two Airbus A321 are registered T7-ME9 and T7-ME2 and were towed to the hangar for repair.

Avherald reports that celebratory gunshots hit about 7 to 8 stationary aircraft at Beirut Airport per year.

