Stray bullets damage two Middle East Airlines Airbus A321’s

Stray bullets have damaged two Middle East Airlines (MEA) Airbus A321’s during New Year celebrations. A reoccurring incident at MEA as two years ago, four aircraft got damaged. Back in November, a stray bullet damaged a MEA aircraft on approach to Beirut Airport.

According to local news agency Akhbar Al Yawm, the two Airbus A321 are registered T7-ME9 and T7-ME2 and were towed to the hangar for repair.

Avherald reports that celebratory gunshots hit about 7 to 8 stationary aircraft at Beirut Airport per year.

Two Middle East Airlines Airbus A321neos damaged by bullets fired during the New Year’s celebrations while parked at Beirut International Airport. https://t.co/8VotXyDDlK pic.twitter.com/Rw2O0f1wwz — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 1, 2023