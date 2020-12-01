Lessor BOC Aviation delivers first two of five new Airbus A321neo to Middle East Airlines

BOC Aviation has delivered the first two of five new Airbus A321neo aircraft for lease to Middle East Airlines. The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower® PW1100G-JM engines.

Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said: “We are very pleased to deliver our first pair of new Airbus A321NEO aircraft on lease to Middle East Airlines, with whom we share a long-term relationship that spans more than 20 years. This delivery is testament to the strong cooperation we share with industry-leading airlines such as Middle East Airlines, especially in this challenging environment. We look forward to working with our customers to provide more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions in the future.”

Mohamad EL HOUT, Chairman – Director General, Middle East Airlines, said: “We are pleased to work with BOC Aviation, our long-term partner who has confidence in MEA’s capability and potentials. The new arrival in our fleet will further enhance our commitment to offer our passengers the best product and continued modernization of the fleet despite the local and international challenges.”