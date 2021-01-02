Bullets fired on New Year’s eve damage four MEA aircraft at Beirut Airport, Lebanon

Bart Noëth
A dreadful New Year’s Eve tradition in Lebanon has caused injuries and death, but also damage to material items, even aircraft. 

Traditionally, people celebrate the new year by shooting around. Stray bullets then rain down. Countless people, including children, were severely injured from these bullets. Some people even succumbed from their injuries and passed away.

Not only human suffering is great, four brand new MEA aircraft were damaged: three Airbus A321 and one Airbus A330. As shown on images that appeared on social media:

