Bullets fired on New Year’s eve damage four MEA aircraft at Beirut Airport, Lebanon

A dreadful New Year’s Eve tradition in Lebanon has caused injuries and death, but also damage to material items, even aircraft.

Traditionally, people celebrate the new year by shooting around. Stray bullets then rain down. Countless people, including children, were severely injured from these bullets. Some people even succumbed from their injuries and passed away.

Not only human suffering is great, four brand new MEA aircraft were damaged: three Airbus A321 and one Airbus A330. As shown on images that appeared on social media:

🇱🇧 4 avions de la MEA ont été endommagés hier à l’aéroport de Beyrouth par des tirs d’armes à feu. ▫️3 Airbus A321neo & 1 Airbus A330 sont actuellement en cours de réparation. Une enquête est en cours. pic.twitter.com/b0tncLUSIH — air plus news (@airplusnews) January 1, 2021

صباح الخبر بالـ2021

واول تغريدة عن رعاع مطلقي الرصاص العشوائي.. اصابة ٤ طائرات تابعة للميدل ايست بالرصاص العشوائي مما اضطر الشركة الى سحبها من الخدمة لاصلاحها.. pic.twitter.com/htQ7bitOe7 — Salman Andary (@salmanonline) January 1, 2021