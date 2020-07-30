Middle East Airlines Airbus A330 clips with parked Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 at Lagos, Nigeria

On 29 July, a Middle East Airlines Airbus A330 (registered OD-MEA) was being pushed back from the gate at the airport of Lagos, Nigeria. During the procedure, however, the tail tip of the aircraft’s left wing clipped with the tail section of a parked Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 (registered TC-LJC).

The MEA Airbus A330 was able to continue its journey (flight number ME572) to Beirut, Lebanon with a delay of about 11 hours. At moment of writing, the Turkish Airlines triple 7 is still parked at Lagos Airport. Following pictures appeared on social media: