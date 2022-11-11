A stray bullet hits a Middle East Airlines Airbus A320 during approach Beirut Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
49

On 10 November, a Middle East Airlines Airbus A320 (registered OD-MRM) operated flight ME311 between Amman, Jordan and Beirut, Lebanon. Before landing at the airport of Beirut, the fuselage of the aircraft was penetrated by an object. The aircraft safely continued for landing.

The airline believes that a stray bullet struck the aircraft. Avherald reports that celebratory gunshots hit about 7 to 8 stationary aircraft at Beirut Airport per year, this was the first time a moving aircraft was hit.

The next day, the aircraft was operating again with a rotation between Beirut and Cairo, Egypt. The following images appeared on social media:

