The army relaunched Mexicana airline, but first flight didn’t go as expected

Mexico’s state-owned airline, Mexicana de Aviación, has relaunched its operations with a modest fleet of five Boeing 737-800 planes and ambitious expansion plans. The government aims to boost its fleet by adding 10 more aircraft next year through leasing agreements, with potential orders for new planes from Boeing in the future.

Managed by the Ministry of Defence, this revival aligns with President López Obrador’s strategy of transferring various public functions, like airports and railways, to military oversight. The airline will operate from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, also under military management.

This revival follows Mexicana de Aviación’s bankruptcy in 2010, and the government’s recent acquisition of the company’s brand. Additionally, the Ministry of Defence has taken control of several airports, further extending its presence in transportation infrastructure.

The first flight from the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico to the coastal city of Tulum’s new airport Quintana Roo was delayed by bad weather and diverted to Mérida in Yucatan. Later in the day, the plane refuelled and was then able to reach Tulum under improved weather conditions.