Meridian Air An-12 cargo aircraft crashes in Northern Greece, killing its 8 crew

A Ukrainian cargo aircraft transporting military equipment from Serbia to Jordan crashed in Northern Greece on Saturday evening after reporting problems with one engine. The 8 crew did not survive.

Meridian Air 51-year-old Antonov An-12 registered UR-CIC was operating flight MEM3032 between Nis, Serbia, and Amman, Jordan. While overflying Northern Greece, the pilots requested an emergency landing in Kavala, Greece, after reporting a failure in one of his four engines. However, the aircraft crashed around 22:45 local time on a slope between Paleochori and Antiphilippi before he could reach the airport. Local residents testified that the plane was on fire before the crash.

As the plane was transporting 11 tonnes of military equipment to Bangladesh, which probably included explosives, many explosions were heard at the crash site.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, but could only check that there were no survivors among the eight people on board.

