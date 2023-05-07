Max Air Boeing 737 suffers multiple tire bursts upon landing Abuja Airport, Nigeria

A Max Air Boeing 737-400 (registered 5N-MBD) suffered multiple tire bursts upon landing at Abuja Airport, Nigeria operating a domestic flight from Yola. The 144 passengers and 6 crew members safely left the aircraft. The airport authorities were forced to close the airport for a period to remove the 737 from the runway. 

Very little is known about the airline, but planespotters.net knows that Max Air has actually 4 Boeing 737, 1 Boeing 747 and 2 Embraer ERJ-145 in service.

Max Air is a domestic and international airline based in Nigeria, the country’s longest-serving international airline. Established in 2008 by business mogul Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, the company’s head office is located in Kano State with its base at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. (wikipedia Max Air)

