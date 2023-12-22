Additional passenger flights from Maastricht to Jeddah during end-of-year holiday season

Between December 22 and January 7, Mavi Gök Airlines (MGA) flies a total of 5 times from Maastricht Aachen Airport to/from Antalya Airport. After a short stopover, passengers on board the Boeing 737-900 ER will fly to Jeddah in the province of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) for Umrah.

Umrah

Umrah is an important Islamic pilgrimage that believers from all over the world undertake to demonstrate their devotion to Allah, seek spiritual enrichment and find inner peace.

MGA Airlines

With this series of flights, MGA Airlines is exploring the possibility of exchanging Schiphol as the preferred airport for Maastricht Aachen Airport for these flights in the future. The Turkish airline operates the flights with a Boeing 737-900 ER (Extended Range) that can accommodate 215 passengers.