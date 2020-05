On 9 May, a MASwings Viking DHC-6-400 Twin Otter (registered 9M-SSC) operated a domestic flight MH3622 between Marudi and Long Seridan, Malaysia.

During roll-out at Long Seridan airport, however, the aircraft skidded off the runway. The airline confirmed that the two passengers and two crew members safely disembarked the aircraft and that no injuries were reported.

MASwings added that it is giving full cooperation to the aviation authorities to investigate the mishap.