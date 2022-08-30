Lufthansa Technik to provide component support for Mexican freight carrier mas

Component support for up to eight A330F aircraft

767F fleet already supplied

Lufthansa Technik and the Mexican carrier mas – formerly known as MasAir- have signed a comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS) contract covering the repair and overhaul of components for mas´s Airbus A330F fleet. The new contract governs supply for up to eight aircraft over a period of eight years. This is the second contract as Lufthansa Technik already supports the Boeing 767F fleet with its TCS product.

Luis Sierra, Chief Executive Officer of mas, said: “Our new A330 logistic network is a global network with destinations in Asia, Europe and America. To support our network, we need a global player in technical aircraft services whose experience and reliability we highly value. Lufthansa Technik already proves day by day to deliver first-class services, which is required for our operation. This is especially important now that we are on an ambitious fleet expansion plan.”

“We are very pleased to continue our service for mas’s A330F fleet. We are proud to be part of mas’s journey because the Mexican market remains highly competitive,” said Soeren Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Technik.

With the A330F Total Component Support TCS agreement, mas benefits from an individual supply concept that enables short and rapid transport paths. Component support of mas fleet will be ensured through an on-site stock to be established in Mexico City. The fleet will be supported by Lufthansa Technik’s component pools located in North America and Europe.