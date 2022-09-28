Greek carrier Marathon Airlines joins European Regions Airline Association (ERA)

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is pleased to announce its newest airline member, Marathon Airlines, joining more than 55 other airline members.

ERA has welcomed another airline into its strong and varied membership, underlining the value that Europe’s regional carriers place on the association’s strong relationships with Europe’s regulatory bodies and its influential lobbying and communication campaigns.

Marathon Airlines is a Greek-based airline specialising in ACMI, charter and executive flight operations. The airline obtained its AOC in December 2020 and in 2021 one aircraft flew more than 1,100 flight hours on executive charter around the world. With its main markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the fleet comprises an Embraer 175 at 88-seat configuration and an Embraer Legacy E135 at 13 seats. The airline is expecting delivery of another two E175 LRs by 15 November 2022, which will also be available for ACMI and charter.

Andreas Kaiafas, CEO & Accountable Manager, Marathon Airlines said: “We are delighted that Marathon Airlines is the newest member of the European Regions Airline Association and look forward to co-operating with both ERA and our fellow airlines member to defend our common interests with the regulatory bodies in Europe.”

Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, added: “With ACMI operations continuing to provide a vital role in the recovery of the industry post-pandemic, Marathon Airlines is a great example of a European regional airline adapting its services according to market demands. ERA is very much looking forward to working closely with Mr Kaiafas and his team.”

27 September 2022