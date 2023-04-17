The Estonian airline Marabu receives its air operator certificate in record time and starts operating from Munich and Hamburg

History has been made in Tallinn, Estonia, where the new airline Marabu received both, its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) as well as its Operating License, at record-breaking times.

“We are extremely grateful to the Estonian authorities for the great cooperation that allowed us to establish and set up Marabu in four months,” Paul Schwaiger, the CEO of Marabu said.

Paul Schwaiger explained that the experience of establishing and setting up Marabu in Estonia can be characterized by predictably low levels of bureaucracy in the country and great cooperation within the team, with all relevant public authorities and last but not least, with its Estonian partner Xfly and Nordica.

“I am impressed by how digitalised the Estonian society is and also by how efficiently the Estonian Transport Administration works to support the industry. This is exactly the environment new companies need for starting up,” Schwaiger added.

The AOC was applied for in Tallinn in January this year, and last week the airline witnessed its electronic birth. On this special occasion of the new Estonian citizen being born. The airline representatives say they are excited to share the sky together with the big European brands and take Estonian aviation to new heights.

“There has been little time for Marabu to get everything in place in order to be able to start operating from Munich and Hamburg with the A320neo fleet this upcoming summer. I am both proud and impressed by the competence and team spirit that the staff at Marabu have shown in order to establish a new Estonian airline in a record short time,” says Jan Palmer, the CEO of Nordic Aviation Group.

“We are happy to see that we have a new ambitious airline creating jobs in the field of aviation in Estonia,” Tanel Rautits, the Head of Safety and Supervision Department at the Estonian Transport Administration, greets the AOC issuing.

The Nordic Aviation Group and Marabu signed a long-term service agreement in the beginning of this year. Under the agreement, the Nordic Aviation Group will provide Marabu with various operational and support services. Furthermore, Nordica will support Marabu’s operations by operating on its behalf three 180-seat fuel-efficient state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Marabu’s flights will take travellers from Munich and Hamburg to popular holiday destinations along the Mediterranean Sea, the Canary Islands and the Red Sea, as well as to Marabu’s home in Estonia. The first commercial flight took place on the 15th of April. The first flight to Tallinn from Munich is scheduled for the 21st of May. The first flight from Tallinn to Hamburg will take off on the 16th of June.

17.04.2023