Nordic Aviation Group and German start-up airline MARABU sign service agreement

The Estonian airline Nordic Aviation Group and start-up airline Marabu signed a long-term service agreement. According to the contract, the group will support the start-up airline in starting operations in the German market. The Estonian airline will operate three aircraft for Marabu from bases in Hamburg and Munich and will additionally provide various additional supporting services.

Marabu airline belongs to Attestor, a London-based investment firm, and focuses on operating flights from Munich and Hamburg to popular holiday destinations along the Mediterranean Sea, the Canaries and the Red Sea. The Estonian aviation group will start operating these routes from the beginning of the summer season on ACMI basis with three of its 180-seat fuel-efficient state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo aircraft.

CEO of Marabu Paul Schwaiger said the contract signed will provide their airline with the best possible conditions for kick-starting the operations. “I am pleased that we have found a trustworthy partner in the Estonian airline, one with a Nordic work culture and top-level knowhow that adds value to Marabu’s take-off run. We currently find ourselves in the phase of active hiring and are creating hundreds of new jobs in Hamburg and Munich, both for local pilots and cabin crew,” Schwaiger says.

According to CEO of the Nordic Aviation Group Jan Palmer, the contract signed serves as great recognition for the entire aviation sector of Estonia. “The success of recent years and the expertise and knowhow present in our group have been noticed in Europe. We are an airline group that operates in seven European countries, where people of over 30 nationalities from all over the world work together. Our knowhow, experience and work culture are what our partners appreciate about us. The contract signed will turn a new page in the company’s history, where the new opportunities ahead of us will safeguard the future development of the entire Nordic Aviation Group,” Palmer comments.

Anton Õnnik, the CCO and Member of the Management Team of the group commented the signing ceremony saying he is glad the partnership can be confirmed. “We are very thankful for this opportunity enabling us to work with Marabu on this exciting journey and are keen on making this cooperation a long-term success story. This is both a great recognition to our team and the best possible validation of our business concept,“ Õnnik commented.

Starting from the summer season, the Estonian airline Nordic Aviation Group, utilising the Nordica and Xfly brands, will operate a total fleet of 22 aircraft. The Group expects to continue its rapid growth in the coming years. Founded in 2015, the Estonian state-owned airline provides mainly ACMI services for its partner airlines and charter flights for tour operators, carrying their brands and offering their on-board customer service concept. In addition to Tallinn, the airline has bases in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Turku, Vilnius, Lisbon and now Hamburg and Munich.

23.02.2022