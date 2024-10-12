Marabu Airlines opens new base at Cologne/Bonn Airport

André Orban
Marabu A320neo © Attestor

Marabu Airlines celebrated the opening of its new base at Cologne Bonn Airport on October 11, coinciding with the start of North Rhine-Westphalia’s autumn vacations.

The holiday airline, a sister company of Condor, marked the occasion with a water salute for its Airbus A320neo and gift bags for passengers.

Initially, Marabu will operate flights to popular sunny destinations including Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Hurghada, and Palma de Mallorca. The airline plans to offer two weekly flights to the Canary Islands and three weekly flights to Hurghada, with all tickets available through Condor’s platform.

