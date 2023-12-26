Eleven injured as Manchester-bound flight diverted to Bermuda due to unexpected turbulence

Eleven passengers sustained minor injuries when Maleth Aero flight DB1975 (Airbus A330-200 reg. 9H-MFS) from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Manchester, UK, experienced unexpected turbulence, prompting pilots to divert the plane to Bermuda on 23 December.

The incident occurred about two hours after takeoff, leading to medical treatment for the injured upon landing. The 225 passengers, originally scheduled to return home for Christmas, were accommodated in Bermuda due to airport operation times and flight availability constraints.

P&O travel firm, responsible for the cruise-linked flight, expressed apologies for the disruption and assured efforts to assist passengers in their journey back to Manchester.