Maldivian orders further two ATR 42-600s to modernise regional fleet

Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, is modernising its regional fleet by placing a firm order for two new ATR 42-600 aircraft from ATR, the leading regional aircraft manufacturer.

These advanced and efficient planes will replace the airline’s older-generation turboprops. Powered by highly efficient PW127XT engines and featuring spacious cabins, these ATR 42-600s will enhance Maldivian’s connectivity to the archipelago’s communities and businesses while reducing emissions.

The move reflects Maldivian’s commitment to responsible growth and providing reliable and affordable services to residents and tourists. The airline already introduced two ATR aircraft in 2023, receiving positive feedback from passengers.

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR, emphasised that having a mixed fleet of both ATR 42-600 and 72-600 will provide Maldivian with flexibility, reliability, comfort, and profitability for its routes, benefiting passengers with state-of-the-art aircraft for years to come.