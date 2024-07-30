Maldivian enhances fleet with Airbus A330-200 agreement

Maldivian has taken a significant step in its expansion by signing an agreement with TrueNoord for an Airbus A330-200 aircraft. This move aligns with the presidential pledge to introduce wide-body operations to the national carrier.

The agreement ceremony was attended by Maldivian’s Managing Director Ibrahim Iyas, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Honourable Minister Mohamed Ameen, and representatives from both companies.

The A330-200 will boost Maldivian’s operational capabilities, enabling the airline to explore new destinations and improve passenger travel experience.

Ibrahim Iyas highlighted the agreement as a testament to Maldivian’s dedication to growth and innovation. The A330 will help expand the airline’s international network and create new opportunities for tourism and trade.

The A330-200 is known for its efficiency, range, and passenger comfort, allowing Maldivian to meet increasing travel demands and provide more flexible flight options.