Maldivian Airlines takes off with its first widebody Airbus A330

On January 6, 2025, Maldivian Airlines, the flag carrier of the Maldives, welcomed its first widebody aircraft, an Airbus A330-203, into its fleet. Previously operated by KLM and Airhub Airlines, the aircraft was flown to Malé by an all-Maldivian crew and celebrated with a water salute and an air show over Malé and Hulhumalé.

This milestone fulfils President Dr Mohamed Muizzu’s promise to expand the airline’s operations. The A330 will enable Maldivian to launch direct flights to China, with Beijing, Chengdu, and Shanghai as potential destinations.

Currently, Maldivian operates a mix of Twin Otters, ATRs, and a single Airbus A320, serving routes to India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The addition of the widebody marks a significant step in the airline’s growth and international ambitions.