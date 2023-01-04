ATR delivers first ATR 72-600 to Maldivian

Leading regional aircraft manufacturer ATR and Maldives’ national airline Maldivian today announce the delivery of the carrier’s first ATR 72-600, as part of a firm deal for two ATR 72-600 and one ATR 42-600. The latest generation turboprops will replace the airline’s ageing models, contributing to offering best-in-class fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions, operating costs, and passenger comfort.

Equipped with brand new PW127XT engines, soon to be 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel compatible, the brand new aircraft will contribute to offering local communities and tourists further affordable and sustainable connectivity, as the PW127XT offers 20% lower maintenance costs and a 3% reduction in fuel consumption compared to ATR’s previous generation engine. Having a mixed fleet of ATR 72 and 42 aircraft will also provide Maldivian with maximum flexibility and the capacity to constantly adjust to passenger demand.

Mohamed Mihad, Managing Director of Maldivian, stated: “Operating in an environment like the Maldives is a matter of offering quick access to essential services to local communities, contributing to the archipelago’s economic development, boosting tourism – and all of this with sustainability at heart. When flying onboard our latest generation ATR turboprops, our passengers will benefit from the best of both worlds: the convenience and comfort of air travel and the guarantee of the lowest emission regional aircraft on the market.”

ATR Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Tarnaud Laude added: “ATR aircraft have a proven track record in terms of connecting islands affordably and sustainably in many regions of the world. We will be supporting Maldivian in their sustainable development throughout the years with the latest technology to further enhance their operations whilst fulfilling their sustainability pledges. We are as much committed as Maldivian in contributing to the industry’s net-zero carbon emissions 2050 target.”

Watch the video:

Toulouse, 23 December 2022