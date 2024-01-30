Malaysia Aviation Group plans fleet expansion and introduces Airbus A330neo

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is set to enhance its fleet with the addition of 12 aircraft in 2024, including the first Airbus A330-900 (A330neo) scheduled for arrival in Q3 2024. The fleet expansion includes eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

MAG’s 2022 Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Avolon for 20 A330neo aircraft is being realised, with 10 purchased directly from Airbus and the remaining 10 leased from Avolon. The A330neo offers improved operational efficiency, with up to a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. The aircraft will feature Collins Aerospace Elevation Business Class seats, wireless charging pods, in-flight entertainment options, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

MAG aims to elevate customer satisfaction by introducing innovative cabin features and maintaining a strong focus on passenger comfort and Malaysian Hospitality. The A330neo will serve routes across Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, gradually replacing the A330ceo fleet. Additionally, MAG plans to retrofit six A350-900s starting in 2026 to align with the A330neo cabin standards.