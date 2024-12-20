Malaysia Aviation Group launches Airbus A330neo, redefining air travel and sustainability

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has welcomed its first Airbus A330-900neo, marking a significant milestone in its fleet modernisation strategy. The aircraft, equipped with 297 seats, including all-suite Business Class cabins, offers advanced features like real-time tracking, complimentary Wi-Fi for all passengers, and a child-friendly entertainment system. Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo boasts a 14% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions, aligning with MAG’s sustainability goals.

The A330neo will debut on flight MH149 to Melbourne and expand to long-haul routes across Australasia. MAG plans to receive 20 A330neos by 2028. Additionally, the airline unveiled a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to offer exclusive electric and hybrid chauffeured transfers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 starting January 2025.

MAG continues to grow its fleet, aiming for 114 aircraft by 2033, including new Boeing 737-8s scheduled for delivery by 2026.