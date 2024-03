Malaysia Airlines Forges Global Alliance with Manchester United, Unveils New Destinations and Airbus A330neo Features

Malaysia Airlines announces a strategic partnership with Manchester United as its Official Commercial Airline, aiming to extend Malaysian Hospitality to over 1.1 billion fans worldwide.

The airline will introduce new flights to Malé, Maldives, Da Nang, Vietnam, and Chiang Mai, Thailand, starting from August 2024.

Additionally, Malaysia Airlines unveils its new A330neo Business and Economy Class seats, featuring innovative designs and enhanced comfort, with the first delivery scheduled in Q3 2024.

These developments mark significant milestones in Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to elevating customer experience and expanding its global presence.