Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur returned to Sydney after passenger claimed he had a bomb

On 14 August, Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 from Australia to Kuala Lumpur (Airbus A330-300 registered 9M-MTK) was forced to return to Sydney due to a disruptive passenger who claimed there was a bomb in his bag and shouted about being a “slave of Allah.”

The man acted erratically before boarding, initially causing passengers to think he was nervous. After takeoff, he became more agitated, shouting that there was a bomb in his bag and exhibiting disturbing behaviour.

The plane returned to Sydney Airport, where passengers were evacuated from the aircraft, and the Australian Federal Police arrested the man.

Some passengers praised the cabin crew for calming him down, and one noted that the man seemed to be becoming more alert after his disruptive episode. Some passengers, including Muslims, were critical of the man’s behaviour, saying he had brought shame to fellow Muslims.

AFP confirmed that an evacuation was conducted once the aircraft was deemed safe, and investigations are ongoing.