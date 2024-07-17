Families commemorate 10th anniversary of MH17 tragedy, vow to continue pursuit of justice

Families of the 298 victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, shot down over Ukraine a decade ago, gathered near Amsterdam to honour their loved ones. The ceremony included reading the names of the deceased, attended by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and other dignitaries.

The international investigation attributed the missile attack to a Russian military unit, though Moscow denies involvement.

Relatives and officials, including Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, emphasised the ongoing quest for justice. Commemorations also occurred in Australia and at the crash site in Ukraine, amidst the continuing conflict.