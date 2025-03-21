Malaysia Airlines expands fleet with new Boeing 737 MAX order

Malaysia Airlines’ parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG), has announced the acquisition of 30 new Boeing aircraft as part of its second-phase fleet renewal strategy. The order consists of 18 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 12 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, all powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines. Additionally, MAG has secured options for 30 more 737 aircraft.

This latest order follows an earlier report in February suggesting that MAG had finalized an order for at least 25 narrow-body aircraft after a request for proposals issued last year.

With this acquisition, MAG will begin phasing out its older Boeing 737-800 aircraft. By 2030, the airline aims to operate a modernized fleet of 55 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft. Notably, the Boeing 737-10 will be the first narrow-body aircraft in Malaysia Airlines’ fleet to feature lie-flat Business Class seats, enhancing comfort on regional routes.

A commemorative ceremony was held in Putrajaya to mark the deal, attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Speaking at the event, MAG Group Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail emphasized the significance of the Boeing 737 in the airline’s history.

“The Boeing 737 has been a cornerstone of our fleet since 1969, with the introduction of the first 737-100 during the Malaysia-Singapore Airlines era. It has since played a vital role in supporting the growth of our national airline. The selection of the 737-8 and 737-10 reflects a careful evaluation of our long-term growth strategy, ensuring we have the right aircraft to meet evolving market demands,” Izham said.