Crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 : Dutch court convicts three suspects, acquits one

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men and acquitted another one of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko have been ‘convicted’ of murder for playing a part in the downing of a plane and sentenced to life imprisonment, says presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis. Russian Oleg Poulatov has been acquitted.

The families of the victims of the MH17 tragedy were awarded damages exceeding €16 million.

The verdict offers a limited measure of justice for the 298 people killed in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight during a Moscow-backed separatist uprising in Ukraine that foreshadowed Russia’s full-scale invasion this year. The men were tried in absentia.