Iran forced landing of commercial airliner carrying Iranian footballer Ali Daei’s family en route to Dubai to prevent them from leaving the country

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
65

On 26 December, a Mahan Air Airbus A340-600 (registered EP-MMQ) that operated flight W563 between Tehran, Iran, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, made an unforeseen stop on Kish Island, Iran. It is believed that the Iranian government forced the diversion of the commercial airliner carrying Iranian footballer Ali Daei’s family en route to Dubai to prevent them from leaving Iran. 

Upon arrival at Kish Island, the wife and daughter of Ali Daei were forced to leave the aircraft. After questioning the two were disallowed to continue their journey to Dubai.

Due to his support for anti-government protests, going on for months now, Daei has fallen into disfavour with the Iranian government.

The government closed down his shops after he supported the protest of the Iran national football team in Qatar, calling on the government to “solve the people’s problems, instead of repressing people and using violence and arrests.”

