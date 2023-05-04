Magma Aviation inaugurates its first regular cargo flights from Liege into China

Magma Aviation, the innovative air cargo solutions company, has added its first regular scheduled flights to China to its roster.

The company’s China operations address growing demand and broaden its access to customers in the APAC region.

Taking place three to four times per week on a B747-400F, the routing is a return journey between Liège Airport (LGG) and Nanchang Changbei International Airport (KHN).

Paul Hoatson, Head of Network Planning & Alliances at Magma Aviation, comments, “Magma Aviation is delighted to serve more customers by starting our first regular flights into China. By opening China, Magma Aviation now operates 29 dedicated flights per week on behalf of our customers across the USA, Africa, Asia and Europe.”

Magma Aviation plans to add additional capacity in the APAC region throughout 2023 to further support customer requirements.

Conor Brannigan, CEO at Magma Aviation, added, “Scheduled flights to and from China are an important milestone for Magma Aviation; an accomplishment that would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our great team, and our parent company, Chapman Freeborn. We also hugely appreciate the ongoing support of our partners and clients. We continue to look to increase our presence in this important and dynamic air cargo market.”

London, UK, Thursday 4 May 2023