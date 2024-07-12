Maersk Air Cargo bolsters fleet with first Boeing 777F owned by a Danish airline

Maersk Air Cargo (MAC) has received its first Boeing 777F, marking the first 777 owned by a Danish airline. The aircraft arrived in Billund, Denmark on July 13, with a second 777F expected later in Q3. These planes will enhance capacity and efficiency on Maersk’s Europe-China route, initially offering three weekly flights, later increasing to six.

The Boeing 777F, capable of carrying 102,000 kg and flying up to 9,200 km, will significantly boost Maersk’s air freight operations. The aircraft is noted for its fuel efficiency and large payload capacity, doubling the payload compared to Maersk’s current 767Fs.

Maersk ordered the two 777Fs in November 2021 as part of its fleet modernisation. The expanded fleet will include two 777Fs and 20 767Fs. This move enhances Maersk’s air freight offerings, supporting growing demand for integrated supply chain solutions and providing greater resilience, visibility, and flexibility for customers.

Maersk also utilises commercial flights for air freight, offering customers direct booking for over 70,000 airport pairs across more than 90 countries through its modern air freight booking tool. Maersk Air Freight ranks among the top 20 air freight forwarders globally, and top 10 in Germany and the Netherlands.