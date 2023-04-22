Madagascar Airlines takes off

Madagascar Airlines, the new national airline, has obtained its Air Operator Certificate, replacing the former Air Madagascar.

The company obtained its operating licence and transport certificate after meeting the five mandatory regulatory, safety, and security steps, which took approximately one year. It aims to reach profitability within three years.

The national carrier will serve the eight main airports on the island, in addition to regional routes operated with its 6 ATR72 aircraft and a few Embraer E-jets on order. It wet-leases currently one A330-200 from Air Belgium between Paris and Antananarivo. The airline plans to expand European routes and enter the Asian market in the coming months with codeshared flights.

The company has reported an 80% flight regularity, 90% punctuality, and 70% load factor since taking over the operations of Air Madagascar and Tsaradia. The company aims to expand its fleet and open its capital to the Malagasy private sector. Madagascar Airlines is 51% owned by the Malagasy government.

Its predecessor Air Madagascar filed for bankruptcy one and a half years after separating from Air Austral in 2021, with debts of over $80 million.