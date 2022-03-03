BOC Aviation purchases eleven Boeing 737 MAX 8 for lease to Lynx Air

Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Limited has agreed to purchase 11 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from The Boeing Company. The aircraft will be leased to Lynx Air (“Lynx”) on long term leases. They will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines and are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024.

Lynx Air is a Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier based in Calgary, Alberta. It previously operated as Enerjet and was rebranded as Lynx Air on November 16, 2021.

“We are pleased to be partnering with BOC Aviation for the lease of 11 of our new aircraft,” said Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air. “The financing of these aircraft is integral to our growth plans as we continue our mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians. We are looking forward to welcoming Canadians onboard these brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes.”

“We are delighted to welcome Lynx as a new customer and are pleased to support the airline’s plans to serve the Canadian travel market with the most fuel-efficient, technologically advanced aircraft,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “This transaction demonstrates the innovative financing solutions that we provide for our global customer base and reflects our disciplined investment strategy focused on a portfolio of latest technology aircraft.”