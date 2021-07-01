Gulfstream presents the G500 and the G280 at Kortijk Airport on invitation of Luxaviation Belgium

This week Gulfstream presented the G500 and G280 at Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport. In the margins, Ward Bonduel (37), CEO of Luxaviation Belgium, explained how the charter and corporate aircraft management activities have evolved over the past year and a half.

As in many other sectors, the coronavirus pandemic also hit the business jet segment hard, but the crisis also offers new opportunities. Ward Bonduel, CEO of Luxaviation Belgium (formerly known as Abelag): “Our customers’ long-haul jets are still largely grounded due to travel restrictions. That will weigh on our results for the time being, but let’s take a look at the borders with the US reopened, we expect a lot of flights to North America. A transatlantic airlift, as it were.”

However, Luxaviation Belgium has the advantage that the fleet it manages for its customers consists of both long-haul and medium-haul aircraft. “Covid-19 has ensured that new entrepreneurs have also found their way to the business jet market. Demand for business charters within Europe increased. In addition, there is also renewed interest from entrepreneurs or companies to purchase an aircraft,” says Bonduel. “In other words, we look to the future with hope.”

During the first lockdown in April and May of last year, activities were suspended. It was only possible to fly again in June 2020. Luxaviation Belgium saw the number of intra-European flights with aircraft such as the Cessna Citation CJ4 and Citation Excel quickly increase above the normal average by about 15 to 20 percent. Many business travellers chose to travel on a private plane, not only for safety reasons but also because the flight offer with the traditional airlines was considerably limited.

Luxaviation Belgium does not purchase aircraft itself. The aeroplanes are purchased by entrepreneurs or companies. Luxaviation Belgium unburdens its customers and is responsible for guidance, administrative support, technical maintenance, and training and making pilots available. In addition to managing the aircraft, Luxaviation can also offer the aircraft for hire to charter customers when the aircraft are not used by the customer.

New planes

Bonduel also notes that entrepreneurs and companies are once again starting to plan for the long term. “This can be seen in the number of second-hand and new aircraft that are purchased. With supply on the second-hand market declining and prices rising, it is becoming interesting for some customers to consider purchasing a brand new plane, either through share ownership or full ownership.”

Last year, Luxaviation Belgium assisted in the purchase of new aircraft, including a Falcon 7X, a Bombardier Global 5500 and no fewer than five twin-engine Beechcraft King Air turboprop aircraft. The latter are very interesting because of the relatively low purchase price, the low operating cost and the fact that they can also fly into very small airports, where jets cannot land. Two King Air 250s have already been delivered and added to the fleet. A King Air 260 will be delivered in the fall; the other two 260s in 2022.

Luxaviation Belgium is active at Brussels and Kortrijk airports and currently manages 22 aircraft:

8 Falcon 7X and 8X

1 Falcon 900

2 Falcon 2000

1 Bombardier Challenger 350

1 Bombardier Challenger 600

3 Cessna Citation Excel

1 Cessna Citation 2

1 Cessna Citation 3

2 Cessna Citation 4

and 2 brand new Beechcraft King Air 250 (registered on the Luxembourg AOC of the Luxaviation Group).