Luxair reconnects Antwerp Airport (Belgium) with London City

As of 16 January 2023, Luxair will offer direct flights between Antwerp, Belgium, and London City, United Kingdom. During Winter 2022/2023, the Luxembourg airline will connect both cities four times per week. As of Summer 2023, a fifth weekly flight will be added. For 25 years, the route was operated by VLM Airlines. Air Antwerp discontinued the route at the end of 2020.

“We are proud to be able to add London to our destination network after a two-year absence,” says Antwerp Airport CEO Eric Dumas. “The (re)-opening of the route is a great added value for both business and leisure travellers. The connection to London is also an iconic route for the airport. Our airport has had a fast connection to and from the British capital for over 25 years with a flight time of 1 hour.”

Fast and easy

Luxair’s new route enables quick and easy travel between the largest city in Flanders and central London. The fast turnaround times in both airports and the excellent on-time performances are major assets. In one hour you are in the British capital. This is a great asset for both business and leisure travellers.

Eric Dumas continues: “The relaunch of the LCY route fits perfectly into Antwerp Airport’s strategy. We want to offer both tourists and business travellers a tailor-made flight programme. Reconnecting the airport with London was a priority. The connection to the British capital is also an iconic route for the airport. Our airport has had a high-speed connection to and from the UK for over 25 years. We are delighted to be able to achieve this goal with Luxair, an airline known in Europe for the quality of its services. This partnership was the best option for us, based on trust, quality of service and sustainability.”

Gilles Feith, CEO of Luxair, adds: “The opening of this new route between London City and Antwerp is a new challenge for Luxair and an opportunity to once again pursue new possibilities. This new service is part of the innovation process that Luxair has been undertaking since the Covid-19 period. Teams are working to continuously bring new services and products to our customers.”

Anne Doyere, Aviation Director of London City Airport concludes: “Reconnecting London with the European regions is a priority for us after the pandemic, and we are delighted to expand our partnership with Luxair by once again offering the UK’s only direct flight to Antwerp.”

Winter 2022/2023: Four weekly rotations between London City and Antwerp

Summer 2023: a new flight will be added on Wednesday, bringing the weekly number of flights to five during the summer season

Comment

Although the reopening of the Antwerp-London City route is great news for the people of both cities, there are some major differences between the new Luxair services and the former VLM/Air Antwerp operations:

Air Antwerp/VLM had schedules enabling day trips in both directions. Luxair timetables will compel travellers to spend at least one night abroad.

Air Anwerp/VLM were using the outdated (although spacious) Fokker F50 with 50seats. Luxair is flying a modern De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 with 76 seats.

Air Antwerp was cooperating with KLM, Skyteam and the Flying Blue loyalty scheme. Luxair is oriented towards Lufthansa, the Start Alliance and the Miles & More loyalty programme.

Nevertheless, let’s hope that Luxair’s venture will be successful, enabling it to expand the schedules to twice daily.