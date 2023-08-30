Luxair optimises flight schedule for business travellers by adding day trips from Antwerp to London City

Luxembourg-based airline, Luxair, is enhancing its flight frequency between Antwerp, Belgium, and London City, United Kingdom. The new flight schedule, featuring morning and evening flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays, enables business travellers to make round trips within a single day. The revised schedule will commence on October 30.

Antwerp Airport welcomed the decision to increase the number of flights between the two cities: “In a world where time is equivalent to money and where efficiency and productivity hold immense value, a daily connection between significant business hubs like Antwerp Airport and London City is an indispensable link for the modern business traveller.”

“Business travellers often operate on tight schedules. A day connection allows them to fly out in the morning, fulfil their business commitments in the other city, and return on the same day without the need for overnight stays. The demand for a day connection has been frequently voiced by the corporate world. Therefore, we are pleased to reintroduce the day connection starting from October 30,” states Antwerp Airport CEO Eric Dumas.

Day Connection Flight Times

Travellers departing for London City on Tuesday mornings at 09:15 (local time) have the option to return the same evening at 17:15. On Thursdays, the departure is at 10:00 with a return flight available at 16:50. The hours may vary slightly during the summer season. All times are displayed in local time.

Prices and Bookings

Flights can be booked through www.luxair.lu, with prices starting from €49.95 for a one-way trip (inclusive of taxes).