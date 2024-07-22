Luxair orders two Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, with options for two more

Luxair has ordered two Boeing 737-10 aeroplanes with options for two more, expanding its 737 MAX fleet. This decision aligns with Luxair’s strategy to grow sustainably and decarbonise its fleet.

The 737-10, the largest in the MAX family, offers superior economics and operational savings due to high commonality with other MAX models. These jets will help Luxair reduce fuel use, emissions, and noise. The Boeing 737-10 can carry up to 213 passengers on routes up to 5,740 km, fitting well with Luxair’s expanded route network.

Luxair, founded in 1961, currently operates a fleet of 21 planes and has increased its destinations by 30% in two years, serving 94 destinations.