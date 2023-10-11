Luxair orders four Embraer E195-E2 and secures delivery positions for five more

Embraer and Luxair, Luxembourg’s flag carrier, have inked a firm order for four E195-E2, which is renowned as the most efficient regional aircraft in the single-aisle category. Luxair’s order includes two options and three purchase rights for additional aircraft, with the option to convert to E190-E2 if needed.

The first delivery is set for Q4 2025. Luxair aims to enhance its airline’s sustainability and passenger comfort while offering flexibility in its network. The E195-E2 boasts the lowest noise and fuel consumption in the regional aircraft market, with a spacious and quiet cabin, making it an excellent addition for Luxair and its passengers.

This order marks Luxair’s return to the Embraer family, with their previous experience operating ERJ-145 and Emb-120 aircraft. The E2 series aligns with Luxair’s operational needs and long-term fleet and network optimisation goals while meeting sustainability objectives.