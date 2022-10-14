Luxair optimises its Winter flight schedule and introduces two additional destinations for next Summer season

Luxair and LuxairTours announce further developments of their upcoming Winter and Summer flight programme

Winter 2022: more flights to popular destinations

Agadir: as of 15 October 2022, with one rotation per week on Saturdays.

Malta: new winter operations as of 11 February 2023. Tickets are already on sale and start from 99€ roundtrip taxes included. One weekly rotation will be added on Saturdays.

Naples: new winter operations as of 12 February 2023. Tickets are already on sale and from 99€ roundtrip taxes included. Two weekly rotations on Thursdays and Sundays, perfect for week-end getaways.

Bordeaux: new flights added for the Christmas and Carnival holidays, bringing the total rotations during these periods to two weekly (Wednesdays and Saturdays).

Dubai: extra flights during the Christmas and Carnival holidays, bringing the weekly rotations to three during these periods.

Munich: the total weekly offer will increase to thirteen flights, with the addition of a new flight on Sundays for the whole season.

Barcelona: daily flights from 99€, with the addition of a new flight on Saturdays for the whole season.

Venice: up to six weekly flights added for the whole season.

Summer 2023: introduction of two new destinations and optimisation of current offers

Izmir, Turkey

Luxair launches Izmir, a very popular city in Turkey, situated on the Aegean Sea. Also known as Smyrna, this city is a cultural hub where ancient Greek ruins meet elegant mosques, traditional bazaars and palm-lined boulevards. With prices starting at €299 for the roundtrip, Luxair invites its customers to discover this city of countless influences and to stay in one of the 14 hotels soon to be offered by LuxairTours.

As of 06 April 2023 and for the entire summer season, with one rotation per week, on Thursdays, customers will be able to fly to Izmir, the second Turkish destination offered by Luxair and LuxairTours.

Chania, Crete

From 12 May 2023 and for the upcoming Summer season, Luxair will add Chania, in Crete, to its flight schedule. With one rotation per week on Fridays, LuxairTours customers will be able to explore Crete’s second-largest city. Typical city of Crete considered one of the most charming on the island, Chania is a delight for the eyes thanks to its Venetian heritage, which is still pretty present, its colours, its beautiful beaches and the many activities inside and outside the city!

Tickets to Chania are already on sale and with prices starting at €315 for the roundtrip, young and old alike will be delighted by this destination that perfectly combines paradisiacal beaches and historical visits, while enjoying one of the 12 hotels soon to be offered by LuxairTours.

Improvements/optimisations of existing operations

Santorini: direct flights from June 2023, with one weekly rotation on Mondays.

Mykonos: direct flights from June 2023, with one weekly rotation on Wednesdays.

Toulon: new flight added on Tuesday for the Summer season, bringing the operations during Summer school holidays up to three flights per week (days of operation: Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday).

Malaga: now daily service for all summer season, with the addition of an extra flight on Thursday.

Luxembourg, 14 October 2022