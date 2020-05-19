Luxair Luxembourg Airlines will operate 5 destinations from Luxembourg over the Pentecost weekend

Getting away from it all over the Pentecost weekend? Luxair has revealed its flight plan for the Pentecost weekend marking its safe and gradual resumption of services.

The Pentecost weekend traditionally marks the start of the summer season. After almost 2 months of flight suspensions, Luxair Luxembourg Airlines will welcome its first passengers on board from 29 May 2020 with its usual comprehensive quality service on flights to 5 European destinations and a safe journey guaranteed.

The Luxair/LuxairTours range of destinations will gradually be extended. Flight times are available at www.luxair.lu.

The resumption of services has been organised to strictly comply with all the relevant health measures set by the competent authorities.

Luxembourg, 18 May 2020