Luxair flight from Malaga diverts to Liège after being refused landing in Luxembourg

On 21 September, a Luxair flight from Malaga to Luxembourg experienced delays and was diverted to Liège due to runway maintenance at Findel Airport. Findel initially denied the plane permission to land despite being on approach to Luxembourg.

The runway works, originally scheduled for 23:00, were postponed to midnight to accommodate three earlier Luxair flights affected by bad weather. However, flight LG662 from Malaga (operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered LX-LBK) faced a delayed departure, causing it to land after midnight, leading to its diversion to Liège at 23:57.

Passengers faced challenges transferring from Liège back to Luxembourg, finally arriving around 05:00 the next day. The aircraft itself took off from Liège to Luxembourg on 22 September at 10:00 as flight LG51.

Luxair clarified that Findel Airport’s operating hours were 06:00 to 23:00, and the diversion was inevitable due to the flight’s earlier delay in Malaga, not the midnight arrival time.

Source: RTL, Flightradar24